Hailstorm, gales in Anantapur district

Average temperature in Anantapur district remained close to 43°Celsius on Monday with one or two places recording 44° Celsius, but thunderstorm and heavy winds dealt a blow on Sunday night and Monday afternoon at various places in the district.

While one person died at midnight when lightning struck him in his fields in Garladinne mandal, it rained at several places in the vicinity. Somandepalli, close to Penukonda and KIA Motors India cars factory, witnessed hailstorm and heavy rain for about half an hour on Monday afternoon. This is likely to damage some of the mango crops, while it is beneficial for other horticulture crops.

Kodagarlagutta village in Rolla mandal in the southwest part of the district witnessed gales and some amount of rain leading to several trees getting uprooted. A large tree fell across the State highway from Madakasira to Rolla at Kodagarlapalle affecting traffic for about an hour till the branches were cut and road cleared for the vehicles.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thundershowers, hailstorms and rainfall at several places in the district on Tuesday too.