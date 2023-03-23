ADVERTISEMENT

Hailstorm damages horticulture crops on 5,557 hectares in Anantapur, Nandyal districts

March 23, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - ANANTAPUR/NANDYAL

Loss to 4,612 farmers in Anantapur was pegged at ₹211.91 crore whereas that in Nandyal was yet to be finalised; final estimation to be completed by March 28

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers and horticulture department officials inspect damage to chilli crop in Nandyal district.

Preliminary estimates showed that horticulture crops on 4,473.93 hectares in Anantapur and 1,084 hectares in Nandyal were damaged during the three days of hailstorm between March 16 and 18. Loss to 4,612 farmers in Anantapur was pegged at ₹211.91 crore whereas that in Nandyal was yet to be finalised. Sources said it could be around ₹50 crore.

District horticulture officers Nagaraju (Nandyal) and B. Raghunath Reddy (Anantapur) told The Hindu that the final estimation would be completed by March 28. Grama sabha social audit of the loss would be done before April 2 and the report sent to the government by April 3.

The compensation would, however, be limited to two hectares per farmer, and that too only if they had done e-Crop booking for the affected crop.

In Anantapur district, Singanamala, Putluru, Narpala, Yellanur, Bukkarayasamudram, Rapthadu, Bommanahal, Uravakonda, Rayadurg, Pamidi, Gooty, Kuderu, Garladinne and Anatapur mandals were affected by the hailstorm.

While banana, mango and sweet lime or sweet orange account for the bulk of damage in Anantapur district, chilli bore the brunt in Nandyal, followed by banana and mango.

State education adviser Aluru Sambashivareddy said the farmers, who had worked hard and cultivated the crops, lost them to the hailstorm. He visited the affected fields in Singanamala Assembly Constituency at Madugpalli, Jangamreddy Peta, Ellutla, Maddipalli, Rangarajukunta, Kummanamala, Narayanareddypalli in Putlur mandal.

