ADVERTISEMENT

Hailstorm continues to wreak havoc on mango, banana crops in Kurnool, Anantapur

March 18, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

Crops over 109 hectares damaged in four districts; crop loss estimated to be ₹79.60 lakh in Anantapur, ₹9.50 lakh in SSS and ₹84.76 lakh in Kurnool district

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Mango crop damaged by the hailstorm in Narpala mandal of Anantapur district, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hailstorms and heavy rains continued on the second day in the Anantapur district as a result of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, damaging several horticulture crops over 109 hectares in Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

A chilli farmer from Alluru village in Uyyalawada Mandal of the Nandyal district complained that his crops had fallen to the ground leading to a loss of ₹4 lakh due to the hailstorm.

Banana plantation in Narpala Mandal wrecked by the hailstorm in Anantapur district, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On Friday, hailstorms were witnessed in Anantapur city, Putluru, Singanamala, Narpala and Anantapur Mandals destroying several banana plantations and chilli crops. The heaps of chilli left in the open for drying have also got soaked, said Anantapur District Horticulture Officer B. Raghunath Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Crop loss estimation

Crops including banana, muskmelon, tomato, watermelon and mango got affected in seven mandals in the Anantapur district, to the tune of ₹79.60 lakh. Crop loss is estimated to be ₹9.50 lakh in the SSS District and ₹84.76 lakh in the Kurnool district. Nandyal district too suffered heavy damages.

Banana growers were the worst affected in the Anantapur district and crop loss estimation is expected to be done on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US