Hailstorm continues to wreak havoc on mango, banana crops in Kurnool, Anantapur

March 18, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

Hailstorms and heavy rains continued on the second day in the Anantapur district as a result of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, damaging several horticulture crops over 109 hectares in Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

A chilli farmer from Alluru village in Uyyalawada Mandal of the Nandyal district complained that his crops had fallen to the ground leading to a loss of ₹4 lakh due to the hailstorm.

On Friday, hailstorms were witnessed in Anantapur city, Putluru, Singanamala, Narpala and Anantapur Mandals destroying several banana plantations and chilli crops. The heaps of chilli left in the open for drying have also got soaked, said Anantapur District Horticulture Officer B. Raghunath Reddy.

Crop loss estimation

Crops including banana, muskmelon, tomato, watermelon and mango got affected in seven mandals in the Anantapur district, to the tune of ₹79.60 lakh. Crop loss is estimated to be ₹9.50 lakh in the SSS District and ₹84.76 lakh in the Kurnool district. Nandyal district too suffered heavy damages.

Banana growers were the worst affected in the Anantapur district and crop loss estimation is expected to be done on Sunday.