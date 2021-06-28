Gyms stare at a bleak future

28 June 2021 00:05 IST

Already shut for three months, presumed third wave of pandemic could be a death knell of many facilities

Fitness industry is in doldrums due to the COVID-19 second wave in Vizag city. A number of fitness trainers and gym owners are not only affected by COVID-19 but also financially impacted due to the lockdown and closure of gyms. Owners of various gyms are now very much worried about their future in the wake of the presumed third wave of the pandemic.

Almost 80% of the gyms are working in rented buildings paying a minimum ₹30,000 rent every month, according to those in the business.

Even before they could recover from the impact of the first wave, when gyms were closed for a few months, the ongoing second wave and the consequent lockdown forced closure of their establishments for the last three months and still there is uncertainty on their opening. Many gym owners and trainers have taken loans to pay rents and take care of their families.

Advertising

Advertising

“Compared to the first wave, the second has completely shattered the industry,” laments B. Mahesh, who owns Maruthi Gym at Akkayyapalem. “During the first wave, some relaxations were given for payment of bank loan instalments and some owners reduced rents. But now the situation is different. There is no help from the government. Several gyms with a strong clientele have changed hands due to financial issues,” he says.

Debt burden

G. Ravi Kumar of Maxx Fitness gym at Murali Nagar was among a few owners who had invested for renovating and expanding the facility after the pandemic first wave to ensure social distancing for his customers. Two months later, it had to be shut due to the reimposed COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are now trapped in debts and not in a position to pay full rents and salaries to the staff,” he bemoans.

With the third wave of COVID-19 being predicted, they fear if people would join gyms again in the near future. Many are selling away their equipment which has been rusting due to non-usage.

“Last year, we held meetings to discuss issues related to COVID-19 impact. But this year, even that is not possible since many of our members and their families have been infected. After the cases decline, we may come together and discuss ways to tide over the crisis,” says K. Ganesh of Vayuputra Health Club and president of Visakha Gym Owners’ Welfare Association.