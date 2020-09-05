Andhra Pradesh

Gym owner, friend held for stalking woman

The West Godavari district police arrested a gym owner named G. Sai Naresh and his friend, Anudeep, for allegedly taking photographs and videos of a woman and blackmailing her.

Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said the gym owner reportedly took the photographs of the complainant while she was exercising in the gym. He forwarded the photographs to his friends, including a woman.

Following a complaint, the Eluru Two Town police registered a case under various clauses of Section 354 IPC and under Section 66 (e) of the IT Act, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dilip Kiran.

“We served notices on two others in the case on Friday, and the seized material will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. The investigation is under progress,” the DSP said.

