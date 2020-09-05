Gym owner, friend held for stalking woman

ELURU:

05 September 2020 17:45 IST

The West Godavari district police arrested a gym owner, G. Sai Naresh and his friend, Anudeep, for allegedly taking photographs and videos of a woman and blackmailing her.

Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said the gym owner reportedly took the photographs of the complainant, who was practicing exercises in the gym. He forwarded the photographs to his friends, including a woman.

Following a complaint, the Eluru Two Town police registered a case under various clauses of Section 354 IPC and under Section 66 (e) of IT Act, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dilip Kiran.

“We served notices to two others in the case on Friday, and the seized material will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. Investigation is under progress,” the DSP said.