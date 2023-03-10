ADVERTISEMENT

GWSEA not to participate in employees stir

March 10, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Grama Ward Sachivalayam Employees’ Association (GWSEA) has announced that they will not take part in the ongoing agitation, for which a call was given by the AP JAC Amaravati and their associated member oganisations.

In a statement on Friday, GWSEA members B. Ankamma Rao, State general secretary, Vipparthi Nikhil Krishna, State working president and B.R.R. Kishore, State additional general secretary, urged their association members not to participate in the agitation call given by the organisations. This organisation was working in association with the AP Secretariat Association (APSA), which was also not participating in the agitation.

On the other hand, the GWSEA suggested their members to support the graduate MLC candidates S. Sudhakar, P. Syam Prasad Reddy and V. Ravindra Reddy. The MLC elections are scheduled for March 13.

