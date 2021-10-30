G.V.R. Prasada Raju appointed as new VC of JNTU-Kakinada

He has been appointed for the period of three years

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) Rector Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju has been appointed as the new JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor.

According to an appointment notification issued by Andhra Pradesh Governor and JNTU-K Chancellor Biswabhusan Harichandan on October 29, Prof. Prasada Raju has been appointed as the new JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor for the period of three years.

Joined as Assistant Professor in the Civil Engineering Department in 1989, Prof. Prasada Raju has previously served as the university Registrar and Principal.