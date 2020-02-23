GVMC warns parking fee violators of hefty penalties

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Saturday issued a notice regulating parking fees for all shopping malls, movie theatres and multiplexes, reiterating that hefty penalties would be slapped on those not implementing the revised guidelines.

In an order issued by the Commissioner of GVMC, the penalty for first-time violation will be ₹10,000. Violating the rule for a second time will draw a penalty of ₹50,000. For repeated violations, GVMC can seal the premises or impose any penalty as desired by the Commissioner.

The order also indicated that ward planning secretaries shall maintain a database of commercial establishments and parking tariffs that the malls, theatres and multiplexes are collecting in their respective jurisdiction.

The grievances pertaining to the parking fee collection can be filed at ward sachivalayas or through the toll-free number of GVMC. The grievances will be monitored by the ACP of the respective zones on a regular basis.

Commercial establishments have also been asked to maintain details of parked vehicles and the fee collected by them, and the record of which shall be made available to the supervisory officers as and when demanded during surprise checks.

The Traffic Police Department has also been empowered to conduct joint inspections with zonal commissioners of GVMC.

As per the new regulatory order, no parking fee will be collected for the first 30 minutes. For those parking their vehicles for more than 30 minutes up to an hour, no fee will be charged if there is any purchase. For an hour and above, no fee will be charged if the value of purchase at the establishment is higher than the parking fee.

The prescribed fee can be charged only if the person does not fit in any of these categories.