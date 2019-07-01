GVMC threatens to demolish TDP office

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has termed the Telugu Desam Party office building near Seven Hills Hospital ‘unauthorised’ and threatened to demolish it if satisfactory explanation is not given within seven days. The development comes close on the heels of demolition of the Praja Vedika at Undavalli.

The notice dated June 28 was served on the party at the building located at Ward No 19. It was addressed to the city unit president.

The Town Planning Department, Zone -III, GVMC, issued provisional notice under Section 452 of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act-1955 and Section 7 of the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Act, 1979.

The officials mentioned that it was brought to their notice that the building constructed without submitting link documents.

As per the notice, building approval plan had been kept on hold as the TDP office-bearers, who were respondents concerned, did not produce proper link documents to establish title over the property. The officials pointed out that the link documents were to be conveyed from Rani Kamala Devi, but till date there had been no reply from the TDP office-bearers.

YSRCP district in-charge Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana said the Jagan Mohan government was taking strict action over illegal constructions all over the State. He said if it was established that the TDP office was an unauthorised construction, it would not be allowed to stand.

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath also alleged that the TDP party office was also built on disputed land and noted that the TDP leaders have no reason to complain when served a notice. He said that most of the land scams and illegal constructions took place during the TDP regime.

‘Political vendetta’

Admitting the receipt of the notice, TDP urban district president S.A. Rehaman termed it part of ‘vendetta politics’ pursued by the Chief Minister against TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Denying that charge that it was an unauthorised construction, he said the party office building was constructed following all rules and securing permission from the authorities concerned.

He said they had taken the land under lease from the government and were paying all the statutory dues to the Revenue Department every year without fail. Mr. Rehaman said they would meet the GVMC officials and submit reply to the notice.