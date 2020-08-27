GVMC sets its sights on Swachh Survekshan 2021

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 August 2020 23:41 IST

Civic body bounces back into top 10 with a strong performance

Bouncing back into the top 10 cleanest cities in the country in the Swacch Survekshan 2020 rankings, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has set its sights on the Swacch Survekshan 2021 rankings.

A review meeting was organised on Swacch Survekshan 2021 to get an overview of areas that need improvement in order to improve the civic body’s performance.

Advertising

Advertising

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that employees must strive hard to improve the city’s rankings in the next survey. She said that the civic body must aim for 100% door-to-door garbage collection and urged staff to create awareness on the need for segregation of waste among citizens. Citizens must also be informed about how to make use of household wastes and preparing compost, she said.

The civic chief instructed officials to submit a report to her on the number of houses and commercial establishments in Secretariat limits, and the waste generated and waste segregated on a daily basis. She said that the public health department officials must counsel sanitary staff and improve their functioning.

The Commissioner added that there should be a sanitisation meeting every Tuesday and discussed steps to eliminate spitting on roads and usage of plastic, apart from instructing officials concerned to take measures on vector-borne diseases.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao gave a powerpoint presentation over the components of SS 2021.

Chief Medical and Health Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry was present.