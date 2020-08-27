GVMC sets its sights on Swachh Survekshan 2021

Bouncing back into the top 10 cleanest cities in the country in the Swacch Survekshan 2020 rankings, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has set its sights on the Swacch Survekshan 2021 rankings.
A review meeting was organised on Swacch Survekshan 2021 to get an overview of areas that need improvement in order to improve the civic body’s performance.
GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that employees must strive hard to improve the city’s rankings in the next survey. She said that the civic body must aim for 100% door-to-door garbage collection and urged staff to create awareness on the need for segregation of waste among citizens. Citizens must also be informed about how to make use of household wastes and preparing compost, she said.
The civic chief instructed officials to submit a report to her on the number of houses and commercial establishments in Secretariat limits, and the waste generated and waste segregated on a daily basis. She said that the public health department officials must counsel sanitary staff and improve their functioning.
The Commissioner added that there should be a sanitisation meeting every Tuesday and discussed steps to eliminate spitting on roads and usage of plastic, apart from instructing officials concerned to take measures on vector-borne diseases.
Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao gave a powerpoint presentation over the components of SS 2021.
Chief Medical and Health Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry was present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath