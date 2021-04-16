GVMC plans to develop Mudasarlova park with ₹50 crore

A file picture of the Mudasarlova Park on the outsirts of Visakhapatnam.

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 April 2021 00:44 IST

Officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be issuing Request for Proposal (RFF) to develop Mudasarlova park in the city with an estimated budget of ₹50 crore, soon. The corporation is mulling to give the old park a grand facelift and develop it as a good theme park to attract the tourists in the coastal city, which is touted to be the new Executive Capital of the State. The proposal to develop this park was put before the members of new council in the first corporation meet which was held on Friday and the council members have approved it.

The park, spread over 20 acres near Arilova area, has been one of a good outing destination for the citizens for the last five decades. It is a major destination for number of citizens during picnic seasons. However in the last few years, no development activity was taken up. Though there were plans to develop it by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) with a budget of about ₹40 crore, plans did not materialise due to technical reasons. Finally the GVMC has decided to take up the project with its own funds and develop it as a theme park.

“Earlier, we had plans to give it to VMRDA for its facelift, but we again came up with an idea, to take it up and develop as a theme park. We have decided to issue RFP for the project. The project may also be taken under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. If the project works out well, it may also generate good revenue for the civic body in future,” GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said in the council meet.

According to GVMC Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao, since the proposal was approved in the council, the GVMC would issue RFP seeking consultancies to come forward with ideas for the project. “Among their ideas, we will pick the best and unique model covering all amenities for the tourists,” he added.