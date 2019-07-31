GVMC official in ACB net

Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a GVMC official, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of ₹6,000 for doing an official favour.

The arrested has been identified as T. Devi Lakshmi, working as Junior Accountant at GVMC zonal office in Anakapalle.

According to ACB officials, nine sanitary workers are supposed to receive their pending bills from the GVMC. In order to sanction the amount, Devi Lakshmi reportedly sought ₹10,000 from them. Later, she allegedly negotiated the amount to ₹6,000

The sanitary workers approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap after ascertaining facts.