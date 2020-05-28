Andhra Pradesh

GVMC lodges grievance with MoHUA over rating

Civic body protests one-star rating awarded to the city despite the presence of a C&D waste plant

GVMC officials met Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) officials in Delhi to lodge a grievance over the municipal corporation’s fall in rating from two stars to one star in the Garbage-Free Cities (GFC) Star Rating 2020 released recently.

GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao met SBM Joint Secretary V.K. Jindal and Director B.K. Jha in Delhi to raise the issue of the poor rating, and informed them that the results did not reflect the fact that the GVMC had a Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste plant functioning for the past one year.

“The SBM team assured me that they would look into the matter and seek an explanation from the third-party team which had conducted the survey in Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Sanyasi Rao said.

The SBM officials will check if GVMC has uploaded all the proper documents related to C&D plant during the survey, Mr. Sanyasi Rao said, adding that the civic body has uploaded all the details on the MIS portal.

“May 28 was the last day for the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to submit any grievances they had related to the ratings. Many ULBs have submitted complaints. Our grievance is a serious one. The MoHUA may revert to us in the first week of June,” he said.

The civic body has applied for a five-star rating in the GFC Star Ratings 2020. On May 20, the GVMC was awarded one star in the results, while Tirupati and Vijayawada secured three stars. The GVMC officials claimed that the third-party team appointed by the MoHUA which had come for inspection to the city did not even visit the C&D plant at Kapuluppada, as a result of which zero marks were allotted to the C&D waste rating.

Officials also claimed that they had received good marks for C&D plant parameter in the GFC ratings of 2019, when the plant had just started operations. But in the survey conducted in 2020, the civic body had ‘failed’ the survey though the plant is conducting full-fledged operations, they said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 10:06:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/gvmc-lodges-grievance-with-mohua-over-rating/article31697759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY