GVMC has big plans to tidy-up, beautify Vizag ahead of G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting in March

January 21, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has submitted to the State government proposals worth ₹80 crore for beautification and development of the city keeping in view the G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting scheduled to be held here on March 28 and 29.

Ahead of the summit, the GVMC has decided to give a facelift to the 37-km-long coastal stretch and a new look to a few local beaches.

Competitions for schoolchildren

To involve and engage the people in the exercise, the civic body is mulling conducting seminars and workshops, apart from organising essay-writing, debate and elocution competitions for the schoolchildren during the first half of March.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, GCMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said development of roads with ₹55 crore and beautification works worth ₹20 crore were among the proposals submitted, He said roads up to a length of at least 100-km would be laid in various parts of the city, apart from arranging line marking, radium stickers, destination boards and street lighting.

“About 150 to 200 delegates are expected to arrive in the city. They may go anywhere, be it a park, a tourist place, a beach, or to a mall for shopping. We will ensure that all the roads are good and neat,” Mr. Raja Babu said.

Green belt

He further said that a green belt would be maintained from Hanumanthuwaka Junction to the steel plant at Kurmannapalem.

Referring to the beautification works, he said the GVMC had appointed a consultancy, which was on the job of identifying a few areas for taking up the works that included drawing mural paintings, arranging lighting and fountains, and improving greenery along the medians.

“While the entire city is one entity, the 37-km coastal stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Bheemunipatnam is another entity. The civic body will give a facelift to the marine drive route. At least three to four beaches in the city, including Rushikonda, R.K Beach, and Bheemunipatnam, will have a new look. Proper seating, lighting and digital boards will be arranged. The beaches will also be made litter-free,” the GVMC Commissioner said.

Cultural programmes

Mr. Raja Babu also said that cultural programmes were being planned to showcase the culture and tradition of Andhra Pradesh.

Keeping in view of the prestigious event, he said the GVMC would remove unauthorised encroachments at various places and make sure the footpaths and roads were not occupied. “If possible, the GVMC will provide alternative places to enable the street vendors to carry on their activities,” he added.

“All the development works will be completed well before the event. At the conclusion of of the event, the visiting delegates should leave the city with good opinion about our city and State,” the Commissioner said.

Deputy Mayors K. Satish and J. Sridhar, and YSRCP Floor leader B. Srinivasa Rao were present.