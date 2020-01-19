Andhra Pradesh

GVMC gears up for Smart City CEOs’ meet

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the third national conference of CEOs of Smart Cities here. The conference will be held on January 24 and 25 at Andhra University Convention Centre on Beach Road.

She instructed officials to see to it that all arrangements with regard to transport, stay and field visits were without any hitch.

Andhra Pradesh
