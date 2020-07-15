Andhra Pradesh

GVMC fines 72 establishments for violating plastic rule

Harish Gilai VISAKHAPATNAM 15 July 2020 23:28 IST
Updated: 15 July 2020 23:28 IST

Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) imposed fines amounting to nearly ₹25,000 against 72 shopkeepers in the city for using single-use plastic weighing less than 50 microns, here on Thursday.

According to officials, the GVMC teams imposed fines on 44 establishments in Zone I. A fine of ₹14,900 was slapped against the shopkeepers. In Zone II, a fine of ₹10,200 was imposed on 28 establishments. Around 25 kg of plastic bags were seized during the raids. The raids will continue, officials said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
plastic pollution
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...