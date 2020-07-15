GVMC fines 72 establishments for violating plastic rule

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 July 2020 23:28 IST

Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) imposed fines amounting to nearly ₹25,000 against 72 shopkeepers in the city for using single-use plastic weighing less than 50 microns, here on Thursday.

According to officials, the GVMC teams imposed fines on 44 establishments in Zone I. A fine of ₹14,900 was slapped against the shopkeepers. In Zone II, a fine of ₹10,200 was imposed on 28 establishments. Around 25 kg of plastic bags were seized during the raids. The raids will continue, officials said.

