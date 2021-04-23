GVMC engineer caught demanding ₹34k bribe

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an officer of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹34,000 from a contractor, for doing an official favour, here on Thursday.

The arrested officer was identified as U.V. Venkat Rao, Zone VIII Executive Engineer.

According to the ACB officials, a contractor R. Appala Naidu approached them complaining that Venkat Rao demanded ₹34,000 as a reward for clearing bills worth ₹34 lakh for the work done on stormwater drains in Ward 70.

Following the complaint, the ACB officials ascertained facts and laid a trap. On Thursday, at around 4.45 p.m., the officer Venkat Rao was caught red-handed at his office chambers while he demanded and accepted the bribe of ₹34,000. The accused officer has been arrested and will be produced before the Court of Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The case is under further investigation.