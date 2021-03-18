GVMC Council Hall readied for all-important election

Mayor, Deputy Mayor to be selected today

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that all arrangements have been made for the election process of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor at the new Council Hall on the second floor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) office, scheduled on Thursday.

Mr. Vinay Chand visited the new council hall along with GVMC Commissioner S. Nagalakshmi. He said that the meeting will be conducted at 11 a.m.. He added that all the members of the council and ex-officio members should be present by 10.30 a.m.

Meanwhile Narsipatnam Sub-Collector N. Mourya said that elections for Chairman, Vice-Chairman and the swearing-in ceremony for the newly-elected ward members would be held at 11 a.m. in the Council Hall in Narsipatnam. She said that the 28 new ward members and ex-officio members would take part in the election.