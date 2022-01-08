GVMC contract workers stage protest

‘State government completely ignored us relating to PRC’

Alleging that they were ignored in the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) which was announced by the State government on Friday, members of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Contract Workers Union, staged a protest near Gandhi Statue at the GVMC Building here on Saturday.

The union members along with municipal staff raised slogans against the government during the meeting.

Union president G. Venkat Reddy alleged that the State government has completely ignored the municipal contract/outsourcing workers. During ‘padayatra’, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to make the jobs permanent and provide equal pay. However, there was no mention of anything regarding the contract municipal workers in the meet, he said.

He said that the State government must rediscuss about the assurances given to contract municipal workers and make the jobs permanent.

Union members G. Subbarao, N.V. Prasad Rao and others were present.