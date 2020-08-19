GVMC Commissioner flags poor tax collections

VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that as compared to 2019-20, this year's property and water tax collections are very low.

She was speaking to Revenue Department officials and inspectors during a review meeting on tax collections at the GVMC office here on Wednesday.

“If the GVMC revenue collections are not done properly, there will be financial issues while providing facilities and taking up development activities in municipal limits,” she told officials.

“Revenue collection is good in all parts of the State, so why is it not happening in GVMC?” she asked officials.

She gave targets to the officials and also instructed them to take action against violators.