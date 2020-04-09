GVMC bets on early bird rebate to shore up coffers

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is struggling to find revenue sources to fund its emergency responsibilities.

The lockdown, which began towards the end of the current financial year, has had an unprecedented impact on the civic body’s coffers.

One of the immediate options available to the GVMC is to press for advance payment of property tax by leveraging the 5% early bird rebate offered by the State Government. The rebate was introduced a few years ago to encourage taxpayers to go for early payment of property tax without waiting till the middle of the financial year to do so.

Chairing a meeting on the civic body’s fiscal condition on Thursday, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana instructed officials to collect property tax from major business and commercial establishments, private educational institutions, theatres and hospitals by taking advantage of the rebate.

The Superintendent Engineer of Water Supply has been directed to collect water charges from bulk and semi-bulk users while the Chief City Planner has been asked to ensure collection of advertisement tax.

The Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) has been asked to focus on new assessments for levy of property tax, revision of property tax and vacant land tax. Targets for revenue-earning departments have been set.

Additional Commissioner Thameem Ansaria, Chief City Planner R.J. Vidyullatha, Joint Director (AMRUT) Satyanarayana, Examiner of Accounts Y. Mangapati Rao, Superintendent Engineer (Water Supply) Venugopala Rao and Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Phani Ram attended the meeting.

How the rebate works

Paying the property tax for the entire year early in the financial year will earn the 5% rebate, while those not paying the tax within the first three months will have to pay simple interest of 2% on the property tax not paid. The carrot-and-stick policy has paid dividends till now, with assessees mostly availing themselves of the rebate.

The property tax for 2020-21 availing the 5% rebate may be paid online on gvmc.gov.in or from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the ‘Saukaryam’ centres at the zone office, while strictly adhering to social distancing norms. The last date for paying the tax using the benefit of rebate is April 30.