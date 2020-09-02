GVL urges Jagan to protect ancient temples at Lepakshi

‘Widening of NH 544-E as planned poses threat to the heritage sites’

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take steps for protection of the Basavanna (monolithic bull) temple at Lepakshi village in Anantapur district from the proposed widening of NH 544-E from Kodikonda check-post to Madakasira via Hindupuram.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Narasimha Rao stated that the road widening project was erroneously designed to pass through the prohibited area of the Basavanna temple due to some lapses in planning and violations of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 2010 (AMASR), and the AP State Public Works Department had been negligent in sorting out the issue.

The proposed highway is abutting the compound wall of the monolithic bull and passes by the northern gate of the Veerabhadra Swamy temple.

“Both the Basavanna and Veerabhadra Swamy temples are monuments of national importance and have also been recognised as world heritage sites,” he said.

Mr. Rao said the proposed road would cause irreparable damage to the monuments in the form of pollution and vibrations from heavy vehicles.

‘Plan unaltered’

In spite of several letters to the district Collector and R&B officials for the last four years, the road widening plan remained unaltered, he said.

The issue had since been taken to the notice of the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Union Ministry of Road and Transport and Highways, the BJP leader said.

“The Executive Engineer of the State R&B Department has said that there is no proposal to widen the road. But some local officials have allegedly colluded with the contractors, and are forcibly carrying out the work in gross violation of the AMASR. The State government should support the ASI in every possible manner for protecting the historic temples,” the MP appealed.