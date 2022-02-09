GVL seeks early operationalisation of SCoR

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 February 2022 01:13 IST

‘It is the dream of local people’

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has written to Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw seeking early operationalisation of Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway Zone.

In a letter to the Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Tuesday, Mr. Narasimha Rao recalled his meeting with the Railway Minister at the latter’s office in Parliament on Tuesday and operationalisation of SCoR at the earliest. He also recalled his meeting along with a party delegation from Andhra Pradesh, led by State president Somu Veerraju, on the issue.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Railway Minister for agreeing to the requests and conveying their decision to approve the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and commence construction activities of the railway zone at the earliest.

Mr. Narasimha Rao noted that the zone was the dream of the people and sought early operationalisation despite the financial implications to the Railway Board.

He also thanked the Railway Minister for the substantial increase of 30% in the railway budget allocations to Andhra Pradesh.