Andhra Pradesh

GVL questions need for harmony panels

The State government is tricking the people in the name of communal harmony committees, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Rao questioned the need for the constitution of such committees comprising members of all religions when attacks were being made only on Hindu temples.

“There are no communal clashes in the State. People of all the faiths are leading harmonious lives. About 90% of the people in the State are Hindus. Hindu temples alone are targeted. As such, what will be the role of representatives from all religions?” he asked.

The government failed to collect evidences and nab the culprits, he alleged, and said that the BJP would take the “anti-Hindu policies” of the YSRCP to the people’s court.

