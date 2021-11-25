G.V.L. nominated to DISHA committee

Will ask State govt. to utilise all schemes and refrain from diverting funds, he says

The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) nominated Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao as an eminent person to the State-level District Development Coordination and Monitoring (DISHA) Committee in Andhra Pradesh to help monitor and implement various schemes of the Government of India.

The State government has been directed by the Central government to issue a notification in this regard.

The DISHA committee is an important instrument for monitoring the implementation of various developmental schemes in the States and districts. The State-level committees will supervise their functioning. The mechanism has been evolved by the Centre in 2016 to achieve accelerated development through convergence.

Mr. Narasimha Rao stated in a press release that the State-level DISHA committee is headed by the Chief Minister and has elected representatives and eminent persons appointed by the MoRD as members.

It also has the power to examine complaints, irregularities, misappropriation and diversion of funds of various developmental programmes and recommend actions. The committee’s mandate covers over 40 development programmes of various Ministries including all flagship schemes of the Government of India.

The MP stated that the implementation of development schemes in Andhra Pradesh needed an urgent review and as a member of the State-level DISHA committee, he would ask the State government to properly utilise all the schemes and refrain from diverting funds.