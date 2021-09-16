GVL misleading public with false claims, says CPI(M)

HPCL and ONGC will also be privatised, alleges leader

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) State secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament G.V.L. Narasimha Rao was cheating people by making false claims.

“The BJP is trying to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and is also not allotting a railway zone to Visakhapatnam. No significant steps are being taken for establishment of a railway zone, according Special Category Status (SCS) and setting up of Central University. But Mr. Narasimha Rao who sits in Vizag makes false claims about the railway zone and other assurances which were promised as per A.P. Bifurcation Act. The Rajya Sabha MP should stop doing this,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the BJP has put VSP for sale. Despite protests by associations and people since the last six months, the BJP-led Union Government has no concern at all. The BJP is also trying to privatise HPCL and ONGC, he alleged.

The party is also eyeing to shut down Visakhapatnam airport and allot Bhogapuram airport to GMR constructions. The Centre is also not allotting funds for Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project, IIM and Tribal University, he alleged.

The CPI(M) leader also said that a public meeting will be held at Convocation Hall, Andhra University on September 16, against the BJP’s anti-public policies. CPI(M) Politburo Member Brinda Karat will attend the meeting, he said. CPI(M) leader B. Ganga Rao was also present.