GVL blames State govt. for rise in attacks on temples

GUNTUR

19 January 2021 01:11 IST

‘Stringent action is not being taken against the accused’

Member of Parliament G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said the State government’s ham handed-approach towards the culprits involved in desecration of idols in temples is responsible for spurt in attacks on temples.

Mr. Rao told reporters that the State government was ‘indirectly supporting’ the attacks on temples by not taking stringent action against the accused.

“The police have booked Praveen Chakravarthy, but did not charge him under serious offences. Moreover, they have not investigated his role in converting Hindus with the help of foreign funds. The police, instead of arresting the culprits, are now charging BJP supporters who have posted their views on social media. The BJP demands that the State government come out with the number of pastors, and how much the State government is paying them from the taxes collected from the people. I have written to a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah on this issue,’’ said Mr. Rao.

Yatra from Kapilateertham

He further said that the BJP would take out a yatra from Kapilatheertham to Ramatheertham and anyone who dares to stop the yatra, would face severe consequences.

He also demanded that the State government bail out farmers who were facing losses due to poor quality of seeds. The State government should come to the aid of farmers from the Disaster Management Funds provided by the Centre, he said.

“The State government is diverting all the funds to the Navaratnalu and even funds allocated to corporations have been diverted,” he said.

BJP district unit president Patibandla Ramakrishna, vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu. Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunatha Babu and others were present.