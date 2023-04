April 12, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

G.V.G. Ashok Kumar took charge as Eluru range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police on Wednesday. The 2006 batch IPS officer has earlier served as Additional Director of the Anti- Corruption Bureau, Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, three new SPs took charge in the Godavari region on Wednesday. Dasari Mary Prasanthi, S. Sateesh Kumar and Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy took charge as SPs of Eluru, Kakinada and East Godavari respectively. The SPs met the respective District Collectors.