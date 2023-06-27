HamberMenu
Guvidava Rural CI, home guard in ACB trap

Jaya Kumar demanded ₹2 lakh from the complainant to avoid making an arrest and do other favours

June 27, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - GUDIVADA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials of Vijayawada Range caught Gudivada Rural Circle Inspector (CI) K.N.V. Jaya Kumar and home guard Md. Sanaullah, while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹75,000 from a person on Monday.

According to the complainant, K. Ravi Kumar, the accused CI, threatened to seize his printing press and involve his computer operator’s name in the case. The CI allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh to prevent Ravi Kumar’s arrest, issue a 41 CrPc notice, and do other favours.

Unable to bear the harassment, Ravi Kumar approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught the home guard after taking ₹75,000 and handover the amount to the CI at Gudivada in Krishna district.

The duo was arrested, and they would be produced in the ACB Special Court, Vijayawada, said the ACB officials in a release on Monday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / police / crime

