ADVERTISEMENT

Gutti Koya tribal woman surrenders before Chintoor police in Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 30, 2024 03:01 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

Chintoor ASP said: “Sodi Sukki joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2022 and had undergone basic military training for six months in 2023”

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old Gutti Koya tribal woman Sodi Sukki, party member of the South Bastar divisional committee, Dandakaranya South Zonal Committee CPI (Maoist), on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) surrendered before Chintoor police in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. 

In a press conference, Chintoor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Kumar Meena has said: “Native of Dulod village in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Ms. Sukki joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2022. She had undergone basic military training for six months in 2023. She has participated in one exchange of fire at Mettagudem forest area in Chhattisgarh in 2023”.

ASP Pankaj Kumar Meena said Ms. Sukki has been vexed with the Maoist ideology and joined the mainstream. She will be awarded one lakh Rupees compensation to lead her normal life apart from entitlements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US