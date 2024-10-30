GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gutti Koya tribal woman surrenders before Chintoor police in Andhra Pradesh

Chintoor ASP said: “Sodi Sukki joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2022 and had undergone basic military training for six months in 2023”

Published - October 30, 2024 03:01 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

A 25-year-old Gutti Koya tribal woman Sodi Sukki, party member of the South Bastar divisional committee, Dandakaranya South Zonal Committee CPI (Maoist), on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) surrendered before Chintoor police in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. 

In a press conference, Chintoor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Kumar Meena has said: “Native of Dulod village in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Ms. Sukki joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2022. She had undergone basic military training for six months in 2023. She has participated in one exchange of fire at Mettagudem forest area in Chhattisgarh in 2023”.

ASP Pankaj Kumar Meena said Ms. Sukki has been vexed with the Maoist ideology and joined the mainstream. She will be awarded one lakh Rupees compensation to lead her normal life apart from entitlements.

