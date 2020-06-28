Gutkha worth ₹1 crore seized

VIJAYAWADA

28 June 2020 21:52 IST

The Krishna district police conducted raids on pan and kirana shops at Paritala, Kanchikacherla and other villages on Sunday, and seized gutkha and tobacco products, valued about ₹1 crore.

Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, police teams led by Nandigama Dy. Superintendent of Police G.V. Ramana Murthy, raided the shops and seized the banned gutkha packets.

Nandigama Rural CI Satish, Kanchikacherla G. Srihari others participated in the raids.

Liquor seized

In a separate raid, the Mylavaram police seized 1,137 liquor bottles, when they were being smuggled from Telangana, and two auto-rickshaws and three bikes. Ten persons were arrested for illegal transportation of liquor, said Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu.