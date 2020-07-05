Gutkha, ganja smuggling racket busted, 5 held

The Krishna district police seized a haul of gutkha products and about 10 kg of ganja, all worth about ₹70 lakh, besides confiscating five cars and arresting five persons in this connection, said Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.
On a tif-off, a police team led by Nandigama Rural CI Satish and Kanchikacherla SI G. Srihari Babu intercepted the cars on Bejjur Road and seized the gutkha packets of different brands, packed in gunny bags, the SP said at a press conference at Nandigama on Sunday.
The arrested were P. Bhaskar Rao, K. Harish, D. Nageswara Rao and M. Balaraju, all natives of Telangana, and Das Shekar of Paritala village in Krishna district.
Seven mobile phones and ₹13,500 cash had been seized from the gang. The Preventive Detention (PD) Act would be invoked against the accused, the SP said.
Nandigama DSP G.V. Ramana Murthy said that Das Shekar had been procuring gutkha from Bidar in Karnataka with the help of other gang members and supplying it to the retail shops in nearby districts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath