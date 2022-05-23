Gurukulam students selected under Central scheme

Students of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district have been selected for the Centrally-sponsored SHRESHTA (Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas).

In a statement on Sunday, school principal B. Raja Rao said all the 32 students who had appeared for the examination were selected.

Under SHRESHTA, a scheme launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, residential education is provided to SC students in high schools in the targeted areas. The idea is to select meritorious students from the SC community for the best private residential schools in the country. Around 3,000 students will be selected every year under the programme for admission in classes 9 and 11.

Sixteen students from the school appeared for Class 9 entrance exam, while the remaining 16 wrote the test for admission in class 11.

E. Sampath achieved the highest rank of 281 for class 9 admission and Ch. Gourav Syam Deepak secured 169 th rank in the exam for class 11.