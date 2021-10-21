‘Gurukulam model will revive glory of education system’

TIRUPATI

21 October 2021 00:59 IST

Swaminarayan sect chief adresses students at NSU’s first convocation

Sadhu Bhadresh Das, chief monk of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), laid emphasis on studying manuscriptology and to encourage Gurukulam model to revive the glory of Indian education system.

Bhadresh Das was addressing students at the first convocation of National Sanskrit University (NSU) here on Wednesday when he hailed the decision to make study of manuscriptology mandatory in M.Phil curriculum, which he said would go a long way in bringing unrevealed texts to light.

Advertising

Advertising

The monk, who also heads the Swaminarayan Research Institute at Akshardham, New Delhi, appreciated NSU for establishing a ‘Gurukulam’ to teach Sastras such as Advaita Vedanta and Nyaya, hoping that Swaminarayan Akshara Purushottama Darsana, the philosophy of their school of thought, would also be taught along with other Vedantic branches.

NSU Chancellor and former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami

announced the introduction of interdisciplinary courses like modern mathematics with Indian mathematics and the new concept of ‘Academic Bank of Credits (ABC).

Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma, in his annual report, announced the opening of a six-storeyed and a five-storeyed building, one as a hostel to accommodate 500 students and the other as an academic complex with modern facilities like air-conditioning, acoustics and wall panelling to facilitate virtual classrooms.

Ph.D degrees were presented to 67 scholars and 1,160 students of UG, PG, diploma and certificate courses received their degrees. Fifty three gold medals were presented to 26 meritorious students.