Gurukul students call on A.P. CM Jagan

September 01, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students of AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions’ Society (Gurukul schools), who were selected for studies in the U.S., called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office here on Thursday.

Five students, who were among the 30 selected nationwide to pursue education in the U.S., and two students who returned to India after completing their studies in America, met the Chief Minister. D. Naveena, S. Jnaneswara Rao, R. Ivangil, B. Hasini, Ch. Akanksha, K. Aksha and C Teja were among those who met him.

The Chief Minister enquired about their family background and academic careers, presented them Samsung tabs and announced an incentive of ₹1 lakh each.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed the officials to monitor the pursuits of even those students who returned to India after completing their courses in the U.S. to ensure that they continued their studies.

Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna, Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, APSWREIS Secretary Pavana Murthy and West Godavari DCO N. Sanjeeva Rao were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.