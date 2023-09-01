HamberMenu
Gurukul students call on A.P. CM Jagan

September 01, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Students of AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions who were selected for overseas education with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday.

Students of AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions who were selected for overseas education with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday.

Students of AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions’ Society (Gurukul schools), who were selected for studies in the U.S., called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office here on Thursday.

Five students, who were among the 30 selected nationwide to pursue education in the U.S., and two students who returned to India after completing their studies in America, met the Chief Minister. D. Naveena, S. Jnaneswara Rao, R. Ivangil, B. Hasini, Ch. Akanksha, K. Aksha and C  Teja were among those who met him. 

The Chief Minister enquired about their family background and academic careers, presented them Samsung tabs and announced an incentive of ₹1 lakh each. 

He directed the officials to monitor the pursuits of even those students who returned to India after completing their courses in the U.S. to ensure that they continued their studies.

Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna, Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, APSWREIS Secretary Pavana Murthy and West Godavari DCO N. Sanjeeva Rao were present.

