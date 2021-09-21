Gurudwara reunites mentally ill man with family

Efforts made by the president of Gurudwara Sadh Sangat Seethamadhara D.S. Anand, reunited a mentally challenged man with his family members, here on Monday.

Dr. Anand received a call from one Mr. Iqbal that a mentally challenged Punjabi speaking man was found on the road near the railway station on September 18.

Social media

He and his team immediately shifted the man who was in bad shape to KGH in an ambulance for treatment with a caretaker and took to the social media to upload his picture for response from persons known to the man.

The picture with the available details was noticed by man’s family members in Gwalior who arrived on Monday to take care of him. It is learnt that the man is suffering from memory loss and had been missing since June 16, this year, from Gwalior.

The person was handed over to the family members in the presence of police officials and members from the Gurudwara.