Guru Purnima ends with prayers to Siddhar at Tanapalle

The ‘Guru Purnima’ celebrations at Padmagiri in Tanapalle village in Tirupati Rural mandal ended on Monday following prayers to the ‘samadhi’ of Siddhar or Siddhadeva, who was laid to rest atop the hillock.

Siddhars are Tamil saints who perform rigorous penance for several years and are known to attain samadhi, mostly at the spot of their penance. Temple legends say that the Siddhar, also known as Digambara Swamy, performed arduous penance, lived for 150 years and breathed his last in 1983, according to his disciple Ganapathi Swamy, who got the Samadhi built atop the hillock.

The temple is known for Subrahmanya Swamy Upasana, where the traditional knowledge is passed on through ‘guru-sishya parampara’, which was adopted by the Siddhar to train Ganapathi Swamy.

Even Ganapathi Swamy, who passed away in 2007, passed on the baton to his disciple Shanmukha Swamy, who is currently running the temple. “More than the Vedic rituals performed to propitiate the God, emphasis is laid on spiritual elevation by taking ‘Subramanya Upasana’ at this temple,” said Shanmukha Swamy. Thousands of devotees offered prayers at the Samadhi after praying at the shrine of Lord Subrahmanya Swamy.