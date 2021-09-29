Andhra Pradesh

Gurram Jashuva remembered

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao garlanded the statue of noted poet Gurram Jashuva on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, on Beach Road, here on Tuesday. He said that Jashuva had strove hard for improving the lives of weaker sections. He had made a place for himself in the hearts of the Telugu people, the Minister said. The State government has been observing his birth anniversary as a State festival every year. He had also served as a Member of Legislative Council, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. The called upon youth to draw inspiration from the poet.

AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala, Director of the Department of Culture Mallikarjuna Rao, Joint Collector Arun Babu, Chairperson of AP State Creativity and Culture Commission Vangapandu Usha, DRO Srinivasa Murthy and RDO Penchala Kishore participated.


