Gurla diarrhoeal outbreak: expert team finds coliform bacteria in drinking water

The six-member team of medical experts has attributed the the diarrhoeal outbreak at Gurla in Vizianagaram district to contamination of drinking water.

It has pointed out that 31 of the 44 water samples confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria, indicating that the drinking water is not fit for consumption.

In a report submitted to the Department of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education on October 22 (Tuesday), on the causes that led to the Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) at Gurla in Vizianagaram district, the team members pointed out that testing of 57 stool samples confirmed the contamination of surface and underground water with fecal matter.

According to a release on the report from the Health Department, the expert team, comprising two doctors of General Medicine, one each from Community Medicine, Microbiology, Paediatrics, and a senior Lab Technician, noted that a majority of the ADD cases were recorded from the areas along the Champa river, which was being used for all kinds of ceremonial and religious activities, and where open defecation was also rampant.

The team visited the villages, including Gurla, Kotagandredu, Nagulavalasa, Dammasingi, Kella, among others, interacted with the patients and doctors, made visits to the sources of water supply, inspected the distribution pipelines, and availability of toilets in these areas, the release said.

The team found that the borewell that pumps and supplies water to Gurla and the neighboring villages was located on the banks of the Champa river, and that the supply pipelines passed through the drainage system.

Due to recent rains in the area, the water table had risen, leading to contamination, the release added.

The team expressed concern over the absence of residual chlorine in the water samples tested, suggesting poor chlorination. It found that disease occurrence was low in the areas where water samples had chlorine presence.

Suggestions

The team called for ensuring supply of clean drinking water, clean environment, clean sanitation habits, frequent chlorination of the river, which was the main source of drinking water for the nearby villages, proper maintenance of supply lines, construction of household and community toilets and involving youth in ensuring a clean environment to prevent such outbreaks.

Noting that the geographical location and environment of Vizianagaram was conducive for communicable diseases, the team recommended setting up of a regional laboratory for quick testing of samples.

The Minister of Health is expected to review the observations and recommendations of the team for further consideration.