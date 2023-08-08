HamberMenu
Gurazala MLA challenges TDP leaders to a debate on development activities

Kasu Mahesh Reddy posts videos of works taken up in the constituency in the last four years

August 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - PIDUGURALLA (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy of the YSRCP challenged TDP leaders to a debate on the development activities taken up in the constituency by the YSRCP government since 2019 and during the previous TDP regime.

He said TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, and TDP Gurazala in-charge Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao should explain to the public what development they had achieved during 2014-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Mahesh Reddy said that the YSRCP government renovated schools under Nadu Nedu, constructed six primary health centres and a medical college, completed the works of a national highway, provided drinking water from Krishna district, is constructing housing colonies for the poor and had distributed more than 22,000 house sites to various beneficiaries in the last four years.

As Mr. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra entered Palnadu district, Mr. Mahesh Reddy started visiting the development works in the constituency and posting the videos, while challenging Mr. Lokesh and Mr. Yarapatineni to show their achievements. He claimed that development works worth ₹3,500 crore were executed in the constituency.

