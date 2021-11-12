Gurajala poll: HC orders adequate protection

Justice D. Ramesh of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State Election Commission (SEC) and the Gurajala Urban police to provide adequate protection to ensure free and fair election to the Gurajala Nagar Panchayat scheduled to be held on November 15.

The single-Judge Bench passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by 12 persons who submitted nominations, and complained of being threatened by their opponents of dire consequences for contesting the election.

Government pleader V. Maheswara Reddy appeared for the Home Department and S. Chandra Reddy for the SEC.

Advocate N. Srinivasa Rao presented the arguments on the petitioners’ behalf during the hearing on November 10.

The court ordered the petitioners to make representations regarding the threats received by them, to the SEC and the Gurajala town police SHO for necessary action.