Gurajala lodges complaint to EC on two constables in Chittoor

Gurajala Jagan Mohan, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for the Chittoor Assembly constituency, on Saturday, lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against two constables from the Special Branch (Chittoor), Ramakrishna and Damu, alleging that they were working for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA candidate M.C. Vijayananda Reddy.

The complaint was also sent to the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendranath Reddy, District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector Sagili Shan Mohan, and Assistant Returning Officer and Joint Collector P. Srinivasulu.

Mr. Gurajala claimed that the two constables, who belong to Kothapallimitta of SR Puram mandal, the native place of YSRCP candidate Vijayananda Reddy, were appointed by Circle-Inspector M. Gangireddy, who was recently transferred by the EC and directed to report at the Vijayawada police headquarters.

He further alleged that it was mandatory for those working in the Special Branch to hold the rank of a Head Constable, however, Mr. Vijayananda used his ‘political influence’ to get the duo appointed in the Special Branch wing devoid of the rank.

The TDP candidate also accused the two constables of conspiring to tap his followers’ phones and WhatsApp chats. He further claimed that the duo was sitting in the YSRCP office in Chittoor and trying to ‘influence’ postal ballot votes in favour of the party.

