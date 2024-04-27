GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Gurajala lodges complaint to EC on two constables in Chittoor

He alleges that the duo from Special Branch (Chittoor) have been working for YSRCP MLA candidate M.C. Vijayananda Reddy and ‘influencing’ postal ballot votes

April 27, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Gurajala Jagan Mohan, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for the Chittoor Assembly constituency, on Saturday, lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against two constables from the Special Branch (Chittoor), Ramakrishna and Damu, alleging that they were working for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA candidate M.C. Vijayananda Reddy.

The complaint was also sent to the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendranath Reddy, District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector Sagili Shan Mohan, and Assistant Returning Officer and Joint Collector P. Srinivasulu.

Mr. Gurajala claimed that the two constables, who belong to Kothapallimitta of SR Puram mandal, the native place of YSRCP candidate Vijayananda Reddy, were appointed by Circle-Inspector M. Gangireddy, who was recently transferred by the EC and directed to report at the Vijayawada police headquarters.

He further alleged that it was mandatory for those working in the Special Branch to hold the rank of a Head Constable, however, Mr. Vijayananda used his ‘political influence’ to get the duo appointed in the Special Branch wing devoid of the rank.

The TDP candidate also accused the two constables of conspiring to tap his followers’ phones and WhatsApp chats. He further claimed that the duo was sitting in the YSRCP office in Chittoor and trying to ‘influence’ postal ballot votes in favour of the party.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.