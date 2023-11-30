ADVERTISEMENT

Gurajada’s works continue to inspire youth, says Samskritika Samakhya

November 30, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The organisation takes out a rally and organises a literary debate on the works of Gurajada Appa Rao on his death anniversary

The Hindu Bureau

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya general secretary K. Prakash speaking at the literary debate organised on Gurajada Appa Rao’s death anniversary in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

The works of ‘Mahakavi’ Gurajada Appa Rao on social issues, including his magnum opus ‘Kanyasulkam’, continue to inspire youth, say Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya president P.V. Narasimha Raju and general secretary K. Prakash.

On the occasion of the litterateur’s death anniversary on November 30 (Thursday), the Samakhya took out a rally and organised the ‘Gurajada Sahiti Chaitanyotsavam’, a literary debate on his works.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prakash said the Samakhya had been organising competitions for the students to enable them to know about the great works of Gurajada Appa Rao, who had brought laurels to Vizianagaram.

Sahitya Akademi award winner N. Umamaheswara Rao, and writers Jakku Ramakrishna and Mana Pragada Sahiti spoke about Gurajada’s contribution to Telugu literature. Andhra University’s Telugu Department head J. Apparao and former member of A.P. State Telugu Official Language Commission A. Gopala Rao were present.

