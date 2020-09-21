Gurajada remembered

Andhra Pradesh State Cultural Council chairperson Vangapandu Usha and Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Monday urged poets and writers to create awareness among the younger generation about the great literary contribution of Mahakavi Gurajada Apparao who had fought against many social evils.
On the occasion of the 158th birth anniversary of the great poet, they garlanded the statue of Gurjada.
Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Usha said Gurajada continued to have a special place in the Indian history, particularly with his writings. Former Member of Parliament Botcha Jhansi and others said that Gurajada Apparao’s writings would continue to inspire all generations since they were relevant even to the present society.
MLC Penumatsa Surynarayana Raju, Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao and others were present.
Gurajada Samskritika Samakya general secretary Kapuganti Prakash expressed happiness over the good response to the webinar conducted to discuss Gurajada’s writings on the occasion of the writer’s birth anniversary.
